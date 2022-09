What's going on in Winona? Music, Oktoberfest, boat dockings and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Boats and Bluegrass Festival, Thursday through Sunday at Prairie Island Campground

An Art Show: A Collection of Works by Matt Wagner and Daniel Wagner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Avian Visitors Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona Public Library

MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Downtown Winona

Friday Kinections – Movement & Breath, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Beer & Yoga, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Friday at Ecker’s Apple Farm

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

September New Moon Women’s Circle at Kinstone, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

“American Melody” boat docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

artsXchange: Joan Porter-Einsman, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at MMAM

WSU Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Artisan Market, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Peter’s Biergarten

Author Event: A Short Story Reading by Richie Swanson, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Oktoberfest, 2 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company

World Dance Café, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Comedian Sasheer Zamata, 7 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Bistro Day!, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

American Duchess Docking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Live Music

Friday

Jimmy Peterson, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Jeffrey M. Kelly, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Tim Dallman, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Bus Boys, 6 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten

Pegasus, 6 p.m. at No Name Bar

Broken Spoke, 7 to 10 p.m. at Ecker’s Apple Farm

Sunday

Crooked Willow, noon to 3 p.m. at Ecker’s Apple Farm

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.