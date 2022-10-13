 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going on in Winona? Sandbar Storytelling Festival, art, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Sandbar Storytelling Festival, Friday and Saturday at Saint Mary's University

Entangled Geographies: Paintings by Syed Hosain, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Artist Reception: Danielle Smith, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Friday Kinections – Meditation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

Fast Eddie’s Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fast Eddies

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Honeycrisp Hootenanny 2022, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Ecker's Apple Farm

“American Symphony” boat docking, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Dog Walk in the Vineyard, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Retrospective: Art Exhibit of local Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Meet the October Artist: Jean Lukens, 1 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Live Music

Friday

Under Paris Skies, 3 to 6 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Wingdam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Anderson Road, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Land at Last, 5 to 8 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten

Hurry Back Productions Presents The Crown Jewels – A Tribute to Queen, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre

The Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Sleeping Jesus Album Celebration w/ Creeping Charlie and Gabacho, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Jeani and the Dreamers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

