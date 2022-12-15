What's going on in Winona? Santa Claus, art, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Health
Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium) Artist Reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Artist Exhibit: Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium), 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pillbox Bat Company
Santa Claus at the Bookstore, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces
Creative Laureate Celebration Open House, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Christmas Pictures With Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Express Suites Riverport Conference and Event Center
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, 2 p.m. Sunday at Winona Middle School
Holiday Exhibition Skate, 6 p.m. Sunday at Bud King Ice Arena
Live Music
Friday
Andy Hughes, 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
James Grant, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Space Monkey Mafia & The Reach Outs, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
The Bootleggers, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Colin Marshall, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Hurry Back Production Presents String Ties – An Evening of Bluegrass, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre
Dani Reese, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Funk N Spuds & Sugar Lads, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Auralai, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.
IN PHOTOS from READERS: State parks in Wisconsin & Minnesota
John A. Latsch State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
Perrot State Park
Peninsula State Park
Whitewater State Park
Whitewater State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Perrot State Park
Perrot State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Lake Wissota State Park
Lake Wissota State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
Mill Bluff State Park
Mill Bluff State Park
