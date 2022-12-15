What's going on in Winona? Santa Claus, art, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Health

Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium) Artist Reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Artist Exhibit: Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium), 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pillbox Bat Company

Santa Claus at the Bookstore, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Creative Laureate Celebration Open House, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Christmas Pictures With Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Express Suites Riverport Conference and Event Center

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, 2 p.m. Sunday at Winona Middle School

Holiday Exhibition Skate, 6 p.m. Sunday at Bud King Ice Arena

Live Music

Friday

Andy Hughes, 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

James Grant, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Space Monkey Mafia & The Reach Outs, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

The Bootleggers, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Colin Marshall, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Hurry Back Production Presents String Ties – An Evening of Bluegrass, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre

Dani Reese, 8 to 11 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Funk N Spuds & Sugar Lads, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Auralai, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

IN PHOTOS from READERS: State parks in Wisconsin & Minnesota John A. Latsch State Park John A. Latsch State Park Perrot State Park Peninsula State Park Whitewater State Park Whitewater State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Governor Dodge State Park Governor Dodge State Park Devil's Lake State Park Devil's Lake State Park Devil's Lake State Park Perrot State Park Perrot State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Lake Wissota State Park Lake Wissota State Park John A. Latsch State Park John A. Latsch State Park Mill Bluff State Park Mill Bluff State Park