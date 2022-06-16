What's going on in Winona? Steamboat Days, Juneteenth and more

Here's a guide to what's going on in Winona this weekend:
Steamboat Days
Steamboat Days has kicked off in Winona for its 75th anniversary weekend.
The celebration, which started Wednesday and will continue until Sunday, will feature events and opportunities such as dog shows, sports tournaments, a carnival, parades, fireworks and more.
For a full schedule of events and more information, visit winonasteamboatdays.com.
Juneteenth Celebrations
Our Voices is bringing the community together Friday through Sunday with events to celebrate Juneteenth.
On Friday, participants will be able to enjoy a Children’s Story Hour and Supply Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sobieski Lodge, along with an educational event called “Our Voices: Black Brilliance, Education and Action” from 5 to 8 p.m. at Winona State University’s Science Laboratory Center 120.
On Saturday, a lip sync battle will be held at 7 p.m. at No Name Bar for people 21 years old and older. There is an admission fee of $5 for this event.
On Sunday, the Juneteenth celebrations will conclude with a Juneteenth Day of Community at 4 p.m. at Windom Park. The event will include art, music, food and performance.
More information about the weekend's events can be found on the Our Voices Facebook page.
Events
River Arts Alliance Member Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
MMAM Exhibition: Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
MMAM Exhibition: Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Shakespeare Inspired: A Group Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Winona County History Center
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday on Third Street in Downtown Winona
Guided Paddling at Winona Steamboat Days, 4 p.m. Friday at Latsch Island
Pride Celebration: Game Night, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Curiosi-Tea House
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park
Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at W903 Elmers Road in Fountain City
Pride Celebration: Rainbow Tea Tasting, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Curiosi-Tea House
Family Nature Walk, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge
MMAM Summer Public Tours, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at MMAM
Street Market Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard
Live Music
Friday
United States Marine Corps Reserve Band Concert, 8 to 9 p.m. at Lake Park
Sunday
Jesse & The Medicine Men, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company