What’s going on in Winona?

What's going on in Winona? Ugly Sweater Party, art, music and more

  • 0

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Winona Health

Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona County History Center

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Artist Exhibit: Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium), 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at No Name Bar

Annual Christmas Lights run, 6:15 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Ugly Sweater Party, 9 p.m. Friday at Nordic Lanes in Rushford

Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Live Music

Friday

Kyle Renfro, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

James Grant, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

