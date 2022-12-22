What's going on in Winona? Ugly Sweater Party, art, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MMAM

Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Winona Health

Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona County History Center

Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Artist Exhibit: Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium), 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at No Name Bar

Annual Christmas Lights run, 6:15 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Ugly Sweater Party, 9 p.m. Friday at Nordic Lanes in Rushford

Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Live Music

Friday

Kyle Renfro, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

James Grant, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.

IN PHOTOS from READERS: State parks in Wisconsin & Minnesota John A. Latsch State Park John A. Latsch State Park Perrot State Park Peninsula State Park Whitewater State Park Whitewater State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Governor Dodge State Park Governor Dodge State Park Devil's Lake State Park Devil's Lake State Park Devil's Lake State Park Perrot State Park Perrot State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Great River Bluffs State Park Lake Wissota State Park Lake Wissota State Park John A. Latsch State Park John A. Latsch State Park Mill Bluff State Park Mill Bluff State Park