What's going on in Winona? Ugly Sweater Party, art, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MMAM
Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at MMAM
Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Winona Health
Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona County History Center
Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Artist Exhibit: Jamie Harper (Salvaged Medium), 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at No Name Bar
Annual Christmas Lights run, 6:15 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Ugly Sweater Party, 9 p.m. Friday at Nordic Lanes in Rushford
Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Live Music
Friday
Kyle Renfro, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Saturday
James Grant, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.
IN PHOTOS from READERS: State parks in Wisconsin & Minnesota
John A. Latsch State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
Perrot State Park
Peninsula State Park
Whitewater State Park
Whitewater State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
Perrot State Park
Perrot State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Great River Bluffs State Park
Lake Wissota State Park
Lake Wissota State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
John A. Latsch State Park
Mill Bluff State Park
Mill Bluff State Park
