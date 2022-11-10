What's going on in Winona? USO Salute to the Troops, Author Fair and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend.
Events
Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Fantasy of Trees, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Health
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center
Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Blooming Underground: A multimedia performance featuring Mai’a Williams, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
USO Salute to the Troops, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Theatre Du Mississippi presents “Machinal”, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
Fast Eddie’s Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fast Eddies
Holiday Happiness, 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Winona Health
Fall Seasonal Saturday – Paint the Rainbow: A Celebration of Color, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at MMAM
Fall Free Ink Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Author Fair, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Public Library
Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge
Back Channel Radio Presentation with Gina Favano and Suzanne Hogan, 4 to 5 p.m. at MMAM
Live Music
Friday
Luke Callen and the Band w/ Old Pup, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Buffalo Galaxy, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Wingdam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Doug Mahlum, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Winds of Winona Concert, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
The Brothers Burn Mountain, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sunday
Jeani and the Dreamers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.