What's going on in Winona? USO Salute to the Troops, Author Fair and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend.

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Fantasy of Trees, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona Health

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Photography Exhibit by Kathleen Hawkes: The Cherry Blossoms You Missed, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Blooming Underground: A multimedia performance featuring Mai’a Williams, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

USO Salute to the Troops, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church

Theatre Du Mississippi presents “Machinal”, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

Fast Eddie’s Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fast Eddies

Holiday Happiness, 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Winona Health

Fall Seasonal Saturday – Paint the Rainbow: A Celebration of Color, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at MMAM

Fall Free Ink Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Author Fair, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Public Library

Fall Family Nature Walks, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Back Channel Radio Presentation with Gina Favano and Suzanne Hogan, 4 to 5 p.m. at MMAM

Live Music

Friday

Luke Callen and the Band w/ Old Pup, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Buffalo Galaxy, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Wingdam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Doug Mahlum, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Winds of Winona Concert, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

The Brothers Burn Mountain, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Jeani and the Dreamers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard