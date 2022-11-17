What's going on in Winona? Winona Art Walk, 'Grease,' and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Fantasy of Trees, 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Winona Health

Anne George: Proximites, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Health

Winona Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday throughout Winona with map available at winonaartwalk.org

WSU Department of Theatre & Dance Presents “Grease,” 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona State University

Winona Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

Flippin’ for Books, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library

Rusty Bucket Holiday Open House, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rusty Bucket

artsXchange with host, Melissa Janda, glass artist, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at MMAM

Frozen River Film Festival Teaching Artist Coffee Hour, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Frozen River Film Festival, located at 164 East Third St.

Handmade Neighborhood, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Baste the Beast Barre Yoga and Food Drive, 10 a.m. Saturday at Port 507

Outdoor Blaze Orange Bazaar, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard

Dancers Night Out, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Whalen’s at Westfield

River City Wrestling, 8 p.m. Saturday at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Ladies Day Out in Witoka, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall

Live Music

Friday

Colin Marshall, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Primitive Blues Band, Absinthe & Grape Soda Dogg, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

JP with Swing Inc., 5 to 7 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield

Mudcat Grant, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

The Dirk Quinn Band – Jazz After Dark, 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Craig Baumann et al, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company