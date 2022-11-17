What's going on in Winona? Winona Art Walk, 'Grease,' and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:
Events
Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House
Fantasy of Trees, 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Winona Health
Anne George: Proximites, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery
Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Nick Wroblewski: The Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM
Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Health
Winona Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday throughout Winona with map available at winonaartwalk.org
WSU Department of Theatre & Dance Presents “Grease,” 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona State University
Winona Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
Flippin’ for Books, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Winona Public Library
Rusty Bucket Holiday Open House, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rusty Bucket
artsXchange with host, Melissa Janda, glass artist, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at MMAM
Frozen River Film Festival Teaching Artist Coffee Hour, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Frozen River Film Festival, located at 164 East Third St.
Handmade Neighborhood, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
Baste the Beast Barre Yoga and Food Drive, 10 a.m. Saturday at Port 507
Outdoor Blaze Orange Bazaar, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard
Dancers Night Out, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Whalen’s at Westfield
River City Wrestling, 8 p.m. Saturday at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Ladies Day Out in Witoka, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall
Live Music
Friday
Colin Marshall, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Primitive Blues Band, Absinthe & Grape Soda Dogg, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
JP with Swing Inc., 5 to 7 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield
Mudcat Grant, 6 to 9 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
The Dirk Quinn Band – Jazz After Dark, 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sunday
Chris Rude, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Craig Baumann et al, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
For more information about these events and more, visit visitwinona.com.