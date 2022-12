What's going on in Winona? Youth Art Show, Winterfest, Holiday Lighted Parade and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on in Winona this weekend:

Events

Oil Paintings by Robert Long, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blue Heron Coffee House

Anne George: Proximites, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Paul Watkins Gallery

Water Stories: New Work by Anne Labovitz, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

MMAM Exhibition: Karen Savage-Blue: Laughing Waters, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Nick Wroblewski: the Draw of the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MMAM

Holiday Happiness, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Winona Health

Owls in Outer Space: International Youth Art Show with International Owl Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Winona County History Center

Winterfest, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Winona State University

Caroling by Candlelight, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Windom Park

Movie Mania, Take 2, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday and 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

Winona Film Society: Strictly Ballroom, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

Free Movie & Santa, 7 p.m. Friday at Fountain City Auditorium

100 Miles of Christmas 2022, Saturday and Sunday along Great River Road

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

Artisan Winter Wonderland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Polish Cultural Institute and Museum

Author Event: Kathryn Sullivan, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Miss Winona Story Time, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Book Signing with Artist Kami Mendlik, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at MMAM

Spice of Life: Paintings by Chris Peterson, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center

Peter’s Biergarten Presents An Evening with Santa Featuring Patti Darbo & Stacy Hughes, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Peter’s Biergarten

Holiday Bash, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Santa and Mrs. Claus, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bloedow Bakery

Holiday Lighted Parade, 5:30 p.m. Saturday from 41st Avenue and 6th Street to 44th Avenue to the Elks Lodge #327 in Goodview

Krampus Ball: Alternative Christmas Costume Party & Goth Prom, 9 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Holiday House Tour, 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center

Holiday Soiree, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Trempealeau

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Brian Beard, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Jeani and the Dreamers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Messiah Sing-In, 7 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church

Sam Miltich & Chris Bates, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

The UnReal Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub and Grill

The Freezers, 7:30 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Sunday

Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Holiday Concert for the Hungry, 2 to 4 p.m. at Winona State University