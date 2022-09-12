Where are they now? Conner Ellinghuysen, 2011 Above and Beyond honoree, helps college students in Iowa

Eleven years ago, Conner Ellinghuysen was Lewiston-Altura High School’s Above and Beyond nominee.

He shared with the Daily News at the time about his battle with anxiety, which he was diagnosed with in elementary school, as his father struggled to find work and his mother was on disability leave.

During the height of his battle, Ellinghuysen was too afraid to leave the house often and missed an average of about 30 days of school a year.

“Even as a child, Conner felt guilty that he couldn’t help support his family, and hesitated to go to school where he was taunted and bullied,” his 2011 Above and Beyond story shared.

But Ellinghuysen didn’t let his anxiety stop him, as he fought it head on starting in seventh grade. He became greatly involved in school and eventually graduated with a 3.54 grade point average.

After high school, Ellinghuysen went on to complete his undergraduate studies in 2015 and his master’s degree in 2017 at Saint Mary’s University.

In 2013, he was an intern at SMU before becoming an admissions counselor for the university in 2015.

After working his way up through the ranks at SMU, Ellinghuysen took a job at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Ellinghuysen has held the position of director of admissions there since November 2019.

“I just had a desire to continue to work with students and help them realize their college dreams,” he said of his career choice. “I had a really great college experience and I had some really great mentors who saw something in me that just kind of pushed me towards this career path.”

Ellinghuysen ended up at his current position at BVU because he saw the opening as a great next stage in his career.

Additionally, he said: “I’m really passionate about rural education, because I grew up in a rural community of Lewiston, Minnesota. So this is a college that, we really believe and really serve rural education, and that’s kind of within our mission. And that’s something that’s really powerful to me and really exciting to be a part of.”

Ellinghuysen still takes lessons with him that he learned while battling anxiety in his youth.

“Well, I think the biggest thing was just learning how to essentially cope with it and and how to deal with those stressors and things like that. There’s a quote that’s on my computer that (says), ‘Nothing worth doing is ever easy,’” Ellinghuysen said. “I’m a Star Wars junkie, and it’s from one of my favorite characters, Ashoka Tano. It’s something that I’ve really started to live by.”

It’s a quote that he shares with his staff too, reminding them, “There’s going to be really tough times and sometimes when you’re working with students or things like that, there’s really heavy topics, but it’s a reminder that the work that we do really is worth it and at the end of the day, we really are truly inspiring and changing lives, whether we know it or not.”

While Ellinghuysen still deals with anxiety in his daily life, he shared that he has learned how to better understand and manage it.

When asked what he would tell youth who are facing anxiety themselves, just like he did at their age, Ellinghuysen said: “I think the first thing is, and I actually tell this a lot to college students, is to know that you’re not alone. It’s really easy when you’re in those moments where you think that you’re the only person going through anxiety or are struggling but the reality is there are other students that are around you that are probably going through the same thing. And it’s important for you to find your support network and try and open up to be honest with yourself with what you’re going through. Because those other people, once you find that group, they’re going to be there to help support you through that. You just can’t go through this alone.”

Ellinghuysen is now married to a fellow 2015 SMU graduate and has two children — a soon-to-be 2-year-old and a 1-month-old.

