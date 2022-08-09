Wilbright gains the most votes in Winona County Auditor/Treasurer primary election

Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) saw success Tuesday evening, as she received the highest number of votes in Winona County's auditor/treasurer primary election.
Wilbright received 3,478 votes -- 52.28% of the 6,653 votes cast in the county, according to Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results Tuesday evening.
Wilbright is expected to face off in November against John A. Eger, who received 1,636 votes or 24.59% of the total votes.
Gabe Vargas followed close behind Eger, as Vargas ended up with 1,539 votes or 23.13%, according to the unofficial results.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!