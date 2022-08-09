 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilbright gains the most votes in Winona County Auditor/Treasurer primary election

Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) saw success Tuesday evening, as she received the highest number of votes in Winona County's auditor/treasurer primary election.

Chelsi Wilbright

Wilbright

Wilbright received 3,478 votes -- 52.28% of the 6,653 votes cast in the county, according to Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Wilbright is expected to face off in November against John A. Eger, who received 1,636 votes or 24.59% of the total votes.

Gabe Vargas

Vargas

Gabe Vargas followed close behind Eger, as Vargas ended up with 1,539 votes or 23.13%, according to the unofficial results.

