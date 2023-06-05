Wildfires in Canada may continue to impact air quality in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin depending on weather patterns.

The air quality index hit the unhealthy category the morning of Monday, June 5, in La Crosse, Chippewa Falls and Winona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“We don’t get to that unhealthy (air quality index) very often,” said Craig Czarnecki, outreach coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A high pressure system pushed wildfire smoke from Quebec in Canada westward into Wisconsin and Minnesota, causing Monday’s alerts.

Before May 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had not issued an alert for wildfire smoke impact since 2012. Air quality has not reached levels considered unhealthy for all in Winona since 2021.

“This summer is setting up to be potentially a very active one,” said Matt Taraldsen, supervisory meteorologist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “This is likely to continue through the summer because the wildfires are burning in the areas of Canada still.”

The Quebec fires are distinct from fires in Alberta, northwest of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Smoke from Alberta wildfires in May created unhealthy air conditions in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Those fires continue to burn, it’s just that we haven’t had the weather patterns to push that smoke down,” said Taraldsen.

Canada’s wildfires also arrived before many trees typically green, leaving forests more susceptible to future fires. Smoke also does not dissipate as fast in the local region due to a distinct geography of high bluffs above low rivers.

“Smoke likes to settle in that and when that happens, the atmosphere has to work harder to push that smoke out. River valleys are always one of the tough ones. Its the same reason why fog will form there and stay there longer,” said Taraldsen.

Czarnecki said that ground-level ozone, which can harm human health, is typically associated with summer air quality advisories. Motor vehicles drive emissions of the organic compounds that form ozone.

“Those need heat and sunlight to chemically react in the air to form ozone,” said Czarnecki.

An air quality alert covering Winona and Houston counties is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The Wisconsin alert ended at midnight.

Fine particles from wood smoke can enter the lungs and cause symptoms including difficulty breathing, irritated eyes and throat, headaches and chest pain.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommends everyone reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activities when pollutant concentrations are this high.

Current air quality readings are available from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at airquality.wi.gov/home/map and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-quality-conditions.