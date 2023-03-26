The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is conducting an environmental review of a biogas facility, commonly known as a manure digester, proposed by Danish energy company Nature Energy in Wilson Township.

Manure digesters extract methane from manure and food waste to create natural gas through a bacteria-driven process called anaerobic digestion. The Nature Energy facility plans to return the manure to farmers for use as fertilizer. The energy company, acquired by Shell Oil in February, operates 14 similar facilities in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The digester site lies on Winona Area Industrial Development Association land along Interstate 90, about one mile west of the town hall.

Local farmers and agricultural organizations support the Nature Energy project for its potential to address methane emissions and agricultural runoff associated with manure.

“We think as farmers that this project really helps an environmental risk that we have with winter spreading,” said Luke Miller, a Lewiston dairy farmer who, along with 32 other area dairy farmers, wrote a letter supporting the Nature Energy project to the state pollution agency.

Similar plans halted

Plans for similar Nature Energy project in Roberts, Wisconsin, came to a standstill amid concerns at public hearings.

“It just wasn’t garnering the support needed,” said Katy Kapaun, a Roberts village trustee who voted to deny the permit at the September plan commission meeting.

Another Nature Energy digester using an existing biogas facility will undergo review later this year in Benson, in Swift County.

“They had already done their battle with the community about fear of having a biogas facility,” said Roberts trustee Cheryl Johnson. “They were already a leg up on Roberts and the Winona area.”

Wilson Township granted Nature Energy a conditional use permit, approving the project on the condition that Nature Energy satisfies all state regulations required for the project, including an environmental review by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“If and when all conditions are met, as part of the conditional use permit, Nature Energy may submit a building permit for consideration,” said Wilson Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Patrick Pawlowski.

Under state law, the project is subject to a mandatory Environmental Assessment Worksheet prepared by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency because it plans to convert more than 25,000 dry tons of biomass to gaseous fuel a year.

“The time to complete environmental review is project-specific depending on the complexity and number of comments received,” the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency stated.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency uses the 22-question document along with four statutory-defined criteria to determine if a project could cause “significant environmental effects,” which would require the agency to conduct an environmental impact statement, a more detailed review that can take up to two years.

Public input

One or more public meetings regarding the review may be held if the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency “determines that a meeting is necessary or useful,” according to statutory rules. Wilson Township is not directly involved in the review but will respond to questions from the state agency, Pawlowski said.

“Manure is a complete nutrient source,” said Melissa Wilson, University of Minnesota Extension professor and manure management specialist. “What goes into the animal must come out. If the animals are eating plants, you’re going to get the all the plant nutrients back out.”

Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, which can be found in manure, are needed in high quantities to fuel biological processes and build organic compounds plants need to grow.

Dairy manure has lower quantities of nutrients immediately available to plants, according to data recorded by the state university extension.

“It’s more of a slow-release fertilizer than something like swine manure,” said Wilson.

Corn requires higher levels of nitrogen not always present in dairy manure without overapplying other nutrients like phosphorus.

Manure disposal

“Manure is probably one of the biggest challenges today that dairy farmers have in terms of storage,” said Kim Bremmer, a Wisconsin-based Nature Energy outreach consultant and owner of communications company Ag Inspirations. “Often times manure is what dictates the size of your farm. You have to have adequate acreage to apply manure and storage is challenging.”

Agricultural runoff, when excess nutrients from sources including manure contaminate water, poses risks to human and wildlife. Excess phosphorus causes excess algae growth, according to the state university extension. Bacteria break down the plants, using up oxygen in the water which kills fish.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency identified manure as a factor in the killing of 2,500 fish in July in Rush Creek near Lewiston.

Applying appropriate amounts of nutrients, setbacks from water bodies and spill prevention plans can help minimize pollution, but weather also plays a role in runoff.

“We’re seeing more of these big rain events,” said Wilson. “So that really drives the runoff risk.”

The unique geography of southeast Minnesota, called karst, creates additional challenges for manure management.

“The thing that makes it complicated for us is that we don’t have long-term storage,” Miller said. “There’s a bunch of farms that don’t have manure storage.”

Unique topography

Much of southeast Minnesota’s topography is susceptible to “active karst,” according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, with just 50 feet of soil above bedrock that dissolves over time, causing soil collapse and sinkholes.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency notes ground and surface waters in karst regions often connect, increasing the scope of pollution if manure reaches any water source.

“We don’t want to be contaminating our groundwater because at the end of the day, we’re drinking our groundwater. We live here,” Miller said.

State law mandates that manure storage areas in karst topography cannot be built within a certain distance of sinkholes or bedrock outcroppings, and liquid manure storage areas need liners with a thickness determined by the type of material used and number of animals.

Manure storage in karst regions, even if allowed by regulations, can be expensive and unpopular with neighbors.

“People don’t like the big lagoons. They’re big, ugly and they don’t smell good,” said Miller.

Instead of long-term storage, many farmers are permitted to spread manure in winter. Fast-melting snow can increase runoff potential. Many states now ban winter spreading of manure.

“We’re permitted to do it, but we’d love to not have to do it,” Miller said. “It is a risk.”

Digesting manure

Capturing methane removes carbon from manure, which converts nutrients to inorganic forms, increasing the amount of plant available nutrients in the first year.

Nature Energy plans to separate the digested manure into liquid and solids, reducing the volume of manure returned to farmers. Liquid manure has a higher share of nitrogen, needed for corn crops and a lower share of phosphorus.

Anaerobic digestion reduces the odor of outgoing manure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Bremmer, who has toured Nature Energy facilities in Denmark, said the design accounts for odor from the digester with a 197-foot tall exhaust stack, and strong biofilters as required by European regulations. Trucks transporting the manure are enclosed.

“We don’t want the winter spreading, but the neighbors and all of those people don’t want this big, huge manure pit,” Miller said. “Nature Energy makes it a lot smaller and the smell is minimized.”

Manure emits methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Methane is a stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, with a 25% stronger effect on trapping heat than carbon dioxide, and it remains in the atmosphere for about 12 years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The agriculture industry is the largest emitter of methane in Minnesota, accounting for over 75% of the state’s methane’s emissions in 2020, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Manure alone accounted for 19% of the state’s 2020 methane emissions. Other agricultural methane emissions come from animal belching, part of the enteric fermentation process, and food waste.

Net Zero Initiative

“Every farmer is consciously aware that there is probably a day not too far away where in order to sell their milk, they will have to meet certain requirements,” said Bremmer, citing the U.S. dairy industry’s Net Zero Initiative to reduce greenhouse gases.

“Methane, we have to address it. That’s where a digester certainly has an advantage, because it’s capturing the methane,” Bremmer said.

Miller’s farm already is planting cover crops and reducing tillage, aiming to meet climate requirements set by companies that buy from suppliers he sells milk to.

“This Nature Energy project checks all those boxes for us, or at least gets us started in the right direction,” he said. “It’s not the only thing we’re doing to meet those carbon initiatives, but it’s another tool for us.”

The Environmental Protection Agency’s livestock anaerobic digester database lists 332 manure digesters in operation in 2022 across the country, including six in Minnesota, 39 in Wisconsin, four in Iowa and one in South Dakota.

Most digesters in the United States are individual, on-farm digesters, which require at least 2,000 cows to be economically viable, Bremmer said.

Wilson Township has a cap of 1,000 animal units, a regulatory standard based on farm animals’ excretion. Miller’s farm of over 700 dairy cows is large for the county, but small compared to other farms across the Midwest.

“If we had 2,000, we would have lots of companies approaching us saying, ‘Hey can we put a digester on your farm?’” Miller said. “We haven’t really had a single one besides Nature Energy.”

2.5 million gallons

The proposed Nature Energy plant in Wilson brings in livestock manure, turkey litter and food processing waste from multiple sources, with eight digesters that process 2.5 million gallons of biomass each.

Larger biomass facilities are subsidized in European countries including Denmark, which have closer concentrations of people and livestock on small farms, Bremmer said.

“They’re used to working with farms of all sizes, so it’s bringing a technology that’s normally only available to larger farms with several thousand cows,” Bremmer said. “Scaling it down to smaller farms can benefit.”

In Wisconsin, the village of Roberts’ plan commission in September advanced the Nature Energy permit to the full board without recommendation. The energy company withdrew its application in October.

“It would take a miracle to get placed in the Roberts area,” said Johnson, who says she is a “strong supporter” of the Nature Energy project.

The site’s location in a Wellhead Protection Area, where pollution could reach a well, was the “showstopper,” Kapaun said. “This just wasn’t the place for it.”

“It was the location and the perceived potential of it having a major leak and getting into the groundwater.” Johnson said. “If anyone had concerns, that seemed to be the one that stuck with most people.”

No Nature Energy plant has had such a leak, Bremmer said.

“In the United States we do have this local level of control,” Bremmer said. “At the end of the day, it is still up to your local officials.”

Visualizing three decades of animal agriculture emissions in the US Visualizing three decades of animal agriculture emissions in the US Agriculture is the fourth-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions Farm animal digestive emissions have remained steady since 1990 Dairy and beef cattle contribute the majority of emissions from manure management and digestive processes