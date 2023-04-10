WinCraft broke ground on its new 147,000-square-foot high-performance distribution center Thursday, which WinCraft President John Killen said will allow for growth in the years to come.

WinCraft, the leading manufacturer of licensed, non-apparel products such as flags, mugs and clocks, was bought by Fanatics in December 2020. Planning for the new distribution center began in February 2021. The building project is set to be complete Nov. 21, and Killen said it will add at least 25 new jobs to WinCraft’s over 400 employees in Winona.

“This is a very exciting day and a great economic development project for Winona — for our workers, for our tax base, for everything,” said Lucy McMartin, Winona’s director of Community Development.

Seventy-five percent of all the subcontracting for the project will be done by local manufacturing and subcontracting companies, Killen said.

This is the second expansion project for WinCraft. The first was completed in 2015. The latest project is the largest the Innovation Drive area could accommodate.

“Economic development is critical to the community and regional prosperity,” said Cristie Ransom, president/CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. “This project will add jobs and opportunities for so many years to come.”

Because of licenses with the NFL, MLB and Disney Studios, Killen said the expansion project is necessary to fill orders on time.

“We measure our on-time and in-full orders every day. We have expectations, and we hold each other accountable,” Killen said. “And our retailers hold us accountable. When we serve great customers like that, you have to be at a high-performance level.”

The 62-year-old company grew 27% in 2022 and is on pace to grow another 20% in 2023.

Killen said plans for the distribution center were originally about 60,000 square feet but increased throughout the process.

“The folks on the finance team at Fanatics did a great job of coaching us on building the right size building for our team and for the growth and longevity here in Winona,” said Killen. “This building is going to enable us to build for many, many years.”