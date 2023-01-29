WinLaC partnership watershed plan moving forward

The Mississippi River-Winona and La Crescent Watershed last week hosted a public hearing for a review of their watershed plan.

After two years of work creating the plan and a 60-day formal review from Oct. 5 to Dec. 5, the 10-person WinLaC Policy Committee listened to public comments after a presentation of their plan.

Hosted Thursday on the Minnesota State College Southeast Winona campus, county water planner Sheila Harmes started the presentation by outlining WinLaC’s planning process.

“The policy committee, early on, felt it was important to establish mission and vision statements. They decided they wanted to provide the citizens of this watershed with clean water, balanced ecosystem, sustainable farmland and diverse healthy communities through this watershed plan once it’s implemented,” said Harmes. “In the vision statement, they further wanted to emphasize that this is a collaborative effort. The main thing is that they didn’t want to have a plan that was sitting on the shelf collecting dust.”

WinLaC’s purpose in creating “One Watershed, One Plan” is to align water planning along watershed boundaries instead of jurisdictional boundaries as counties have done in the past. The plan consists of two U.S. Geological Survey watersheds: portions of the Mississippi River-Winona watershed and the Mississippi River-La Crescent watersheds.

“The plan looks at how water flows across the landscape, regardless of political boundaries. The benefit this does is that we are looking at the watershed systemically, also it helps to promote collaborative efforts among the local partners,” said Harmes. “It is not, by default, establishing a new layer of government. They want to stay at the collaborative level. What that does is focus on existing local partnerships and collaboration efforts through the planning process and the implementation.”

The WinLaC watershed plan broke down their 34 issues identified in the plan into three priority categories. Priority A issues ranked highest among the WinLaC partnership and are to be addressed first, followed by Priority B issues, then Priority C throughout the plan’s 10-year timeframe. Each issue, additionally, was divided into four resource categories being groundwater, surface water, land use, and habitat and recreation.

Among a crowd of 30 community members, nine people gave comments to the policy committee. With repeated themes around nitrates in well water, the feasibility of the plan’s goals being completed in 10 years, and measurable fish kills in the area, the policy committee was only allowed to listen to comments and take notes.

Following the open public comment, the policy committee held a meeting to vote on whether to send the plan forward for approval from the 10 parties involved: the counties of Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona; the Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha County and Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors; the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District; and the city of Winona.

The policy committee approved the plan to move forward for further approval.

Chris Meyer, who is on the WinLaC policy committee and a Winona County commissioner, said, “For us, at Winona County, the next steps are to approve the plan and that will get us in the queue for the next round of funding.”

“You can see we have a lot of folks who are really concerned about water quality and I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for all the attention that they pay,” said Meyer. “At a local level, we are maximizing what we can with this plan and the funding that we get through the plan. But what we really need is action and more funding. I am grateful that the plan is done and that we get to move forward on implementation. That’s important.”

For more information, and to see the WinLaC watershed plan in its entirety, you can visit their website at https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P.

