Two members of the Winona Afghan Support Network shared letters, photos and pictures from Winona’s Afghan community with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar earlier this month during a trip to Washington, D.C.

Kathy Florin and her daughter Freyja Wolfe collected the documents to thank the senator for her work on the Afghan Adjustment Act and were able to present them in person.

“We signed up to tour the Capitol and the White House through Klobuchar’s office,” Florin said. “Before that, we were gathering Winona Afghan Support Network documents and letters to give to someone there from the Minnesota office. It just so happened, coincidentally, that we got to also go to the Minnesota Morning and meet her in person.”

Florin and Wolfe met the senator during one of her Thursday Minnesota Mornings, when Minnesotans visiting the Capitol are invited to meet with the senator and hear a first-hand account of her work in the U.S. Senate.

The Afghan Adjustment Act is a bill that aims to provide a path to permanent status for thousands of Afghans who evacuated Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

“It was really nice to have these physical documents to give her because two of the individuals hand-wrote letters explaining their situation with photos of their children who are still stuck in Afghanistan,” Florin said. “Some of the kids in town did some drawings and we had photos.”

The Winona Afghan Support Network was founded in the summer of 2021 with community members coming together to help and support Afghan newcomers into the Winona area. Members of the coalition work with Afghan refugees and asylum seekers in their transition to creating a home in the United States — whether that’s through housing, education or even a ride to the dentist.

“It was great to take these personal experiences, stories, connections and passions you have to something and take it to a larger scale. And to know that that work, especially in the Capitol, will extend to more than just the Afghans we know,” said Wolfe. “We know the personal element and can see it happen in front of our eyes and know that it offers opportunities for many other people.”

Wolfe said an important part of the Winona Afghan Support Network is making connections. And one of the most meaningful connections she’s created has been with the young Afghan girls she’s met.

“We were founded because a lot of Afghan newcomers were being housed at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, basically a small city with thousands and thousands of Afghan evacuees so close to Winona,” said Florin. “We’re coming from different areas of life: younger high school students, teachers, people that have done this in the past and people who didn’t have any experience. We just came together to form this group.”

Florin said the Winona Afghan Support Network had a grassroots creation. The work has been done by community members wanting to make difference and work hands-on with welcoming a family or individual into their community.