The Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board awarded the Winona Area Ambulance Service the Certificate of Clinical Excellence for demonstrating exceptional clinical care in 2022.

Winona is one of 95 ambulance services across Minnesota to receive this award, for which they had to achieve a performance rate of 80% or higher in five or more individual performance measures. The measures evaluated by the board specifically consider the quality of patient care in cases of strokes, chest pain, trauma and pediatrics.

“There were several clinical markers that they measured — from how long it takes us to assess somebody having a stroke and then get them to the appropriate place to how long it took to do certain markers to recognize somebody having a stroke,” said Winona Area Ambulance Service Director of Operations Andy Teska. “People don’t often recognize us as able to do the things we can do out (on a call) before you get to the hospital. If you can get an ambulance there, they can start some of the things that might help you, and you’ll end up in better care later on.”

Teska said the recognition from the board is a great benchmark for the ambulance crew to have. And when the board says the service has been doing a great job in quickly assessing situations, being able to start on-scene treatment, and helping people in the community, that credit goes to the crews working every day.

“I think it’s important that we get that information out there that we are more than just the ride (to the hospital). We’re actually doing things that are going to help benefit you,” said Teska.

Working in Winona and the surrounding area, even stretching to outside of Winona County and into Wisconsin, Teska said the ambulance service had a record number of calls last year, totalling just under 4,000.

“Always one of our most common calls is falls, especially for older people. We always like to get the word out about that,” said Teska. “Another one is heart-related calls, and stroke-like calls are also big for us.”

Teska said educating the community is also a big role within the Winona Area Ambulance Service.

“If we can teach people how to do CPR or how to stop bleeding in the interim because worst outcomes happen in the minutes that tick by. So we really try to teach all those things to community partners,” said Teska.

Crews work 24-hour shifts, and when they are not actively on a call, they are checking over the trucks, cleaning equipment or training. Teska said sometimes he won’t see the crew for hours if there are multiple calls, which means the crew is constantly assessing supplies to always be ready for a call.

Crew member Brad Priem said the recognition stems from the procedures the Winona Area Ambulance Service has in place.

“I think the protocols are pretty aggressive and advanced for some of the services that are around us. We have a really involved medical director who’s one of the providers in the ER at Gundersen (Health System), who does our trainings. He’s always updating them with the most up-to-date research. So I think our protocols help us a lot,” said Priem. “We have a good group of staff with some nice heads on their shoulders. We’re able to recognize issues before they develop into bigger and further things. I think that’s one of the biggest things.”

The award has brought a sense of pride to the crew, said Priem. In addition, last year was the first full year of having a quality review committee which, he said, has helped service.

“It can be a thankless job, honestly,” said Teska. “But we know that we’re doing good things. I think our people, regardless if they get that thanks or not, know what they’re doing is really helping people and really helping the community.”