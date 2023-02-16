The Winona Amtrak station has been temporarily closed after the station’s caretaker’s unexpected resignation until further notice.

Passengers are still able to board and disembark their trains in Winona but the waiting room will be closed with no access to the lobby or bathrooms.

“We are in need of a caretaker who could safely open and close and keep the building presentable to customers,” said Marc Magliari, Amtrak’s Media Relations Chicago’s Senior Manager. “As soon as we get that corrected, we’ll be able to reopen the building.”

Magliari said the situation is unfortunate, especially given the weather, as passengers will have to wait in their cars for their train to arrive. He suggests passengers download Amtrak’s mobile app, use the station’s desktop with a voice response unit, and check train statuses at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

The Winona Amtrak station is unstaffed, besides the building’s caretaker, meaning customers cannot buy tickets at the station.

“We’re moving as fast as we can to hire another caretaker,” said Magliari. “We weren’t doing ticket sales [in Winona], the caretakers don’t do that. The nearest location with ticket sales is La Crosse, WI. But if you can’t make it to La Crosse, you can buy tickets online. 90% of our tickets are done with no human interaction."

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona