Winona area births

Gundersen Health
System
Jan. 15
Son to Jenna Flick and Davis Helgerson, Trempealeau.
Winona Health
Jan. 18
Son to Keela and Tyler Hoskins, Rushford.
An accident with injuries occurred Tuesday morning on County Road 20, approximately a mile off Highway 14, involving a vehicle and a school bus.
Here we go again, possibly, riding the COVID Variant Express. A new viral variant has emerged in the omicron lineage, which has been the preva…
New child support guidelines in Minnesota will begin starting Jan. 1.
For 40 years, Holtan’s Jewelry has been helping connect its customer with the jewelry that best matches their wants — whether it’s a premade i…
The Winona Police Department assisted in a probation search of a residence in the 600 block of Mankato along with members of the Southeast Min…
The Winona City Council approved the BKV Group’s proposal to further study up to eight options within the community for a combined public safe…
The City of Winona Street Department released its plan for snow removal after the latest snowstorm.
Here are La Crosse area real estate transfers:
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office in tandem with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday…
The Winona Human Rights Commission has announced that Kathy Sublett, founder of Erase the Stigma, is the recipient of the John A. Latsch Award…
