Winona area births

Gundersen Health System

Dec. 7

Son to Haeli Johnson and Clay Anderson, Rushford.

Dec. 12

Son to Morgan Bertram and Derrick Caulum, Mindoro.

Daughter to Kaitlin Haase and Jason Franzwa, Winona.

