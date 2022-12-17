Winona area births

Gundersen Health System
Dec. 7
Son to Haeli Johnson and Clay Anderson, Rushford.
Dec. 12
Son to Morgan Bertram and Derrick Caulum, Mindoro.
Daughter to Kaitlin Haase and Jason Franzwa, Winona.
