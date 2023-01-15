The following people applied for marriage licenses in Winona County: Brandon Ehlenz and Mya Betts Michael Stienessen and Jennifer Borski Lisa Maier and Joshua Walters Anna Marinc and Tanner Moris Luke Miller and Amie Salvetti
Winona area marriages
