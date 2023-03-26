Winona area marriages Mar 26, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following people applied for marriage licenses in Winona County:Jessica Mees and Phillip Linscott.Jodi Blahnik and Colin Kanz. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Non-criminal Law Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Winona stylist offers more than just a haircut While the traditional work life is a fit for some, others in the community — like hairstylist Bianca Acosta — have opted for jobs in the servi… Drivers from Friday fatal Trempealeau County crash identified The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office released the identities Monday of the drivers involved in a fatal crash last week in Trempealeau Count… Drivers from fatal Trempealeau County crash Friday identified The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office released the identities Monday of the drivers involved in a fatal crash last week in Trempealeau Count… One killed, another severely injured and 1-year-old is unhurt in head-on crash Friday near Galesville An adult driver was killed Friday morning in a head-on accident near Galesville in Trempealeau County. New elementary construction ruled out early on in referendum discussions for Winona Area Public Schools While most other Minnesota school referendums on the ballot this spring seek money for new construction, Winona Area Public Schools will ask v…