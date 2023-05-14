Winona area marriages May 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following people applied for marriage licenses in Winona County:Edna Armendariz and Hendrick Hernandez.Charles Sonnek and Marcia Kuntson.Daniel Edmunds and Charity Houdek. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Non-criminal Law Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Primary election for Winona County commissioner ends in tie, will head to board of canvass Winona County residents still don’t know the final result of Tuesday’s primary election for a county commissioner vacancy after the bottom two… Winona residents shine a light for missing Madeline Kingsbury About 300 community members gathered in prayer and solidarity Friday for missing Winona resident Madeline Kingsbury. Chicago woman killed in rollover on Interstate 90 near St. Charles A rollover crash on Interstate 90 near St. Charles resulted in the death of a passenger and life-threatening injuries to the driver. 100 Mile Garage Sale returns to Mississippi River towns Hundreds of residents across dozens of Minnesota and Wisconsin towns are offering deals and steals for the annual 100 Mile Garage Sale, attrac… Spitzer's king-high draw advances him to August's general election, breaking tie for Winona County Board Candidates Bill Spitzer and Pat Heim drew cards Friday to break their tie for the second spot in the upcoming Aug. 8 general election for Wino…