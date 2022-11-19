Winona area marriages

The following people applied for marriage licenses in Winona County:
Steven Switalia and Lucy Landaeta.
Cindy Weaver and James Dirks.
Savannah Smith and Gunnar Nelson.
Carena Price and James LeClair.
Jalissa Dorr and Kyle Allers.
