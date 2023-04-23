Winona area marriages Apr 23, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following people applied for marriage licenses in Winona County:Paige Gudmunson and Collin Ellinghuysen.Simon Gordon II and Erin Kihanya. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Non-criminal Law Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 35% of establishments checked by Winona law enforcement sell alcohol to minor Winona law enforcement ran compliance checks on alcohol sellers last week with six out of the 17 establishments failing. Winona officials approve 5-story apartment plan downtown, overrule board of adjustment decision The Winona City Council overturned a Board of Adjustment decision on a variance request for an apartment project, approving a five-story proje… GQ Hairstyling & Tanning to close after 50 years in Winona GQ Hairstyling & Tanning will close its doors after 50 years of business in Winona at the end of May. Business Fridays: Acoustic Cafe sticks to the basics, finds comfort in familiarity With 30 years in the books, Acoustic Cafe in Winona has remained a hot spot in the community for people to stop by again and again, even years… Conservation work funded for Winona area watersheds The Mississippi Winona-La Crescent Watershed Partnership passed its first work plan this month, assigning more than $577,000 in state funds to…