 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona area marriages

  • 0

The following people applied for marriage licenses in Winona County:

  • Jena Wood and Eli Glor
  • Michael Welch and Beth Dickson
  • David Lucia and Richard Grabow
  • Emily Head and Kathryn Elberson

The 72-year-old spoke with The Independent about the health challenges he faced before the wedding of his youngest daughter Haley in August 2021. The Oscar winner announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and he later contracted Covid-19 in January 2021. Later that year, he announced his cancer was in remission. Jeff told the publication that one of his Covid recovery goals was to walk his daughter down the aisle...
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News