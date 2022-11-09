Winona Area Public Schools board election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona Area Public Schools board positions:

School Board Members at Large

Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman have been elected as Winona Area Public Schools' board members at large, winning against Maurella Cunningham and Torry Moore.

Denzer received 8,651 votes or 38.47% and Sonneman received 6,007 votes or 26.71%, while Cunningham received 4,863 votes or 21.63% and Moore received 2,781 votes or 12.37%, according to preliminary results.

Moore shared before the election that he no longer wished to be elected, but would still be listed on the ballot.

School Board Member District 1

Pete Watkins has been elected as Winona Area Public Schools' board member for district one, winning against Ted Hazelton.

Watkins received 1,763 votes or 63.49%, while Hazelton received 998 votes or 35.94%, according to preliminary results.

School Board Member District 2

Unopposed incumbent Michael Hanratty has been selected as the Winona Area Public Schools' board member for district two, according to preliminary results.