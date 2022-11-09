Winona Area Public Schools board election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona Area Public Schools board positions:
School Board Members at Large
Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman have been elected as Winona Area Public Schools' board members at large, winning against Maurella Cunningham and Torry Moore.
Denzer received
8,651 votes or 38.47% and Sonneman received 6,007 votes or 26.71%, while Cunningham received 4,863 votes or 21.63% and Moore received 2,781 votes or 12.37%, according to preliminary results.
Moore shared before the election that he no longer wished to be elected, but would still be listed on the ballot.
School Board Member District 1
Pete Watkins has been elected as Winona Area Public Schools' board member for district one, winning against Ted Hazelton.
Watkins received 1,763 votes or 63.49%, while Hazelton received 998 votes or 35.94%, according to preliminary results.
School Board Member District 2
Unopposed incumbent Michael Hanratty has been selected as the Winona Area Public Schools' board member for district two, according to preliminary results.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
IN PHOTOS: Winona Senior High School Commencement Exercises 2021
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Codee Hitz-Kelly presents her commencement speech, entitled "Six Feet Apart."
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Members of the 10th and 11th grade WSHS band perform under the direction of Myron Haug and Timothy Gleason at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Dane Reinardy receives his diploma from WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Calla Swenson waves to the crowd after she receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Alexus Obiofu shares a look with her classmates during the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Tucker Merchlewitz receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High School Class of 2021 throw their caps in the air at the end of the 151st annual commencement ceremony.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement-2021
Winona Senior High's Phoenix Matthees receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Commencement speaker Alex Charles provides a bit of humor for those in attendance during his speech entitled "Raise the Bar" on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Chloe Hughes receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High School's 151st annual commencement ceremony was held on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel present their speech entitled "The Lessons Along the Way" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Keyawn Burton receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Colleen Halleck presents her speech entitled "The Importance of People" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The WSHS choir, directed by Dr. Travis Sletta and accompanied by pianist Jean Jorde, sings the song "Like An Eagle" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 walks toward their seats to begin the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 and the choir members look on as speakers take the podium at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The senior class of 2021 waits in the heat for the 151st annual commencement ceremony to begin on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!