Due to the weather, Winona Area Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

A decision regarding high school activities will be made during the day Thursday. There will be no Community Education classes or middle school activities.

For Key Kids families already enrolled for snow care, Key Kids is planning to provide care at Winona Middle School. Care will begin one hour later than usual at 7:30 a.m. and is available until 5:30 p.m.

Many of the district’s offices are open regardless of the weather. Call the specific office for more information.