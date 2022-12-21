 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Area Public Schools closed Thursday

Due to the expected bad weather, Winona Area Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. All athletic and after school activities and Community Education classes are canceled.

For Key Kids families already enrolled for snow care, Key Kids is planning to provide care at Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road, from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

WAPS will also be on winter break through Monday, Jan. 2. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Many of the district’s offices are open regardless of the weather. Call the specific office for more information.

A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

