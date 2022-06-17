Winona Area Public Schools ends its online academy after one year

The Winona Area Public Schools board, with a recommendation from district administration, has voted to conclude the district's online learning academy.

The decision was made after an examination of the cost of the academy and the enrollment into it.

District staff predicted that only approximately 48 students would be participating in the online learning option each day during the upcoming school year.

With $839,099 needed to make the academy available according to the preliminary budget, each student would have cost the district approximately $17,481.23.

Other options that provide opportunities like the online academy will be considered and brought back to the board to be presented later this summer, according to a motion approved.

The online learning academy was launched at WAPS at the start of the 2021-22 school year. The option was free to anyone in grades K-12, even those who did not already attend the district or who did not live in the district.

For more details about the results of the online academy at WAPS, visit the school board's June 16 agenda at winonaschools.org/district/school-board.

