Winona Area Public Schools ends its online academy after one year

The Winona Area Public Schools board, with a recommendation from district administration, has voted to conclude the district's online learning academy.
The decision was made after an examination of the cost of the academy and the enrollment into it.
District staff predicted that only approximately 48 students would be participating in the online learning option each day during the upcoming school year.
With $839,099 needed to make the academy available according to the preliminary budget, each student would have cost the district approximately $17,481.23.
Other options that provide opportunities like the online academy will be considered and brought back to the board to be presented later this summer, according to a motion approved.
The online learning academy was launched at WAPS at the start of the 2021-22 school year. The option was free to anyone in grades K-12, even those who did not already attend the district or who did not live in the district.
For more details about the results of the online academy at WAPS, visit the school board's June 16 agenda at
winonaschools.org/district/school-board.
IN PHOTOS: Winona Senior High School Commencement Exercises 2021
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Codee Hitz-Kelly presents her commencement speech, entitled "Six Feet Apart."
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Members of the 10th and 11th grade WSHS band perform under the direction of Myron Haug and Timothy Gleason at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Dane Reinardy receives his diploma from WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Calla Swenson waves to the crowd after she receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Alexus Obiofu shares a look with her classmates during the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Tucker Merchlewitz receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High School Class of 2021 throw their caps in the air at the end of the 151st annual commencement ceremony.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement-2021
Winona Senior High's Phoenix Matthees receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Commencement speaker Alex Charles provides a bit of humor for those in attendance during his speech entitled "Raise the Bar" on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Chloe Hughes receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High School's 151st annual commencement ceremony was held on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel present their speech entitled "The Lessons Along the Way" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Keyawn Burton receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Colleen Halleck presents her speech entitled "The Importance of People" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The WSHS choir, directed by Dr. Travis Sletta and accompanied by pianist Jean Jorde, sings the song "Like An Eagle" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 walks toward their seats to begin the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 and the choir members look on as speakers take the podium at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The senior class of 2021 waits in the heat for the 151st annual commencement ceremony to begin on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
winjohnc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!