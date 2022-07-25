Winona authorities looking for dog that reportedly bit man in park

Winona Animal Control is looking for a dog that reportedly bit a person Sunday at Prairie Island Park.

According to City of Winona police, a bully breed dog bit a man twice — once in the arm and once in the leg. The wound to the man's arm required stitches to close.

The dog was with a boy estimated to be 10-12 years old. Police say the boy didn't identify himself and left the area with the dog.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call animal control at 507-457-6294.