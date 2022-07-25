 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona authorities looking for dog that reportedly bit man in park

  • 0

Winona Animal Control is looking for a dog that reportedly bit a person Sunday at Prairie Island Park.

According to City of Winona police, a bully breed dog bit a man twice — once in the arm and once in the leg. The wound to the man's arm required stitches to close.

The dog was with a boy estimated to be 10-12 years old. Police say the boy didn't identify himself and left the area with the dog.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call animal control at 507-457-6294.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News