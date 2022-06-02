Winona Bridge lane closures planned for MnDOT bridge inspections

Motorists in Winona should be alert June 13-15 and for several days beginning June 21 for lane closures during daytime hours, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., as the Minnesota Department of Transportation conducts routine inspections on the Hwy 43 outbound bridge over the Mississippi River.

The inspection evaluates safety and monitors the effects of traffic, weather and other elements on the structure.

Inspectors will use a snooper truck to evaluate the bridges. A snooper truck is a specialty vehicle that has a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspectors. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge, while the truck is parked on the bridge deck.

MnDOT bridge inspectors will evaluate approximately 489 structures for MnDOT and 347 bridges for cities and counties in southeast Minnesota this season. The inspections are routine to ensure safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather, and other elements on the structure.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

