As one Winona business prepares for a potential boon brought on by Minnesota's push to legalize recreational marijuana, area law enforcement is preparing for the potential for more impaired drivers on the roads.

The Minnesota State Legislature has sent a bill legalizing recreational marijuana to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign it. If approved, Minnesota would become the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis.

The bill would allow adults 21 and older to grow and to possess up to two pounds of cannabis flower at home and carry two ounces in public. The previously restricted drug would become legal Aug. 1. The retail side of legalized marijuana is likely a year away.

Justin Johnson is president of Rippled Leaf Farms and co-owner of The Rippled Leaf in Winona. The downtown Winona business sells hemp-derived CBD and CBG flower and Delta-9 THC edibles, all of which are legal presently in Minnesota.

With recreational marijuana legalization around the corner, Johnson said his business is in a good position to move into cannabis sales.

“When it gets signed, it’ll probably take 8 months to have committees made for our farmers to get licenses,” Johnson said. “I’m guessing I’m not going to be able to grow cannabis this summer, instead we’ll apply for our license, grow hemp this summer and cannabis next summer.”

Johnson said in addition to his excitement around legalization he also is happy his customers will be able to experience marijuana like coffee or craft beer by determining taste and methodology around consumption.

“We’re really excited to start sharing our expertise on growing really high quality cannabis in just your backyard,” Johnson said. “Like how we have fun with our IPAs or wines, I’m excited for people to get nerdy about it when they have the choice of strains and terpenes.”

Legalization would also include possession limits on edibles at 800 milligrams of THC and cannabis concentrate at eight grams. The state plans to add a 10% tax on cannabis products on top of existing sales taxes.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said he is concerned about the impact marijuana legalization will have on the community and his department.

“I’ve been opposed to this change and continue to be,” Ganrude said. “But obviously, we follow the laws as they’re written and we’ll do our job.”

Ganrude said he expects an increase in traffic stops related to marijuana consumption. Granrude said he has spoken with other sheriffs in states where cannabis is legal, and said he is “taking their expertise to heart” when approaching this new marijuana landscape.

On the business side, John said his customer base at the Rippled Leaf has surprised him, considering he opened his business in a town with a high population of college students.

“Our demographic is almost exclusively not college kids. Our market in Winona is mostly 30s, 40s and onwards,” Johnson said. “Looking at how Winona is going to receive cannabis, I think we’re going to see a large amount of people, now that it’s de-stigmatized and widely available, getting into cannabis that we never would have expected.”

With any law change, an impact is felt by law enforcement, the officers, and the training they receive, Ganrude said.

“We’ll see what the law actually says and how things go. We’ll have to adjust our focus,” Ganrude said. “We want to keep people safe on the streets, and those that are impaired off the streets.”

The new law would automatically expunge the records of Minnesotans convicted of misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession. And the local government would have authority over dispensaries but can’t ban them altogether.

As a business, Johnson said the cost of licensing requirements is a “nerve-racking” barrier of entry for growers.

“It’s much easier to get into the hemp program in Minnesota than the cannabis program,” Johnson said. “I’m very disappointed with the price for applying because I don’t think it opens the door for a lot of people. It’s already very expensive with seeds, nutrients, soils, and to just have the land, then throw on a $20,000 fee and it’s a price barrier too high for many people.”