Winona businesses talk impact of Mankato Avenue construction

Ongoing construction along Highway 43/Mankato Avenue in Winona is not only impacting motorists, but also local businesses and organizations.

Beginning Tuesday, lane closures, temporary traffic signals and limited left turns took effect along the road. Construction began in May and will continue until early November, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Once completed, the highway will include roundabouts at intersections with Hwy 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. This construction will improve safety and decrease congestion, the MnDOT website said.

Representatives of some businesses in the area said they are looking forward to the completion of the construction and the advantages it will bring in the future.

Janneke Sobeck, CEO of the Winona Family YMCA located on Parks Avenue, said she is excited about the improvement of pedestrian pathways. It has been difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the road, she said.

“My hope is this construction will help improve the health of the community,” Sobeck said.

The YMCA was included in information sessions about the construction and its potential impact on businesses. Sobeck said she thought “the city did a great job communicating” with organizations.

Winona Health Hospital located on Mankato Avenue also consulted with MnDot before construction began, Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Lamberty said. One priority for the hospital is ensuring emergency vehicles can continue to safely enter and exit the facility.

Traffic delays have caused some patients to be late for appointments, although road signage has been effective in getting people to and from the hospital, Lamberty said.

The hospital is also offering virtual visits for people who may feel uncomfortable driving in the area.

“I think in the end there will be improved traffic flow without abrupt stops and starts that will help patients and emergency vehicles reach the campus more easily,” Lamberty said.

Representatives of other businesses said they have noticed a decrease in customers amid the construction.

Daneya Feverson, manager of River City Grill located on Highway 61, said she has noticed a decline in business during lunchtime hours. Feverson said the restaurant’s customers are made up of local residents and people staying in hotels in the area.

Feverson said is worried customers may find “other favorite restaurants” during the construction and hopes business will pick up again as residents acclimate to the changes.

The construction is also affecting employees and staff who work in the area. Feverson said some staff are arriving late to shifts due to traffic or from taking alternate routes to avoid construction.

McKayla Ahlrich, a front desk manager at the Riverport Inn on Bruski Drive, echoed this experience. Alrich said she has not noticed a decrease in business, as some people involved in the construction project are staying in the hotel.

Ahlrich said she is anticipating potential delays or changes in business “may get worse before they get better” as the construction continues into the fall.

Final minor construction is scheduled to take place in spring 2023, according to MnDOT.

MnDOT invites residents to stay connected and informed of the project in these ways:

Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website.

Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region.

Follow MnDOT Southeast on Twitter for updates, information and initiatives.

Get road condition and traffic updates in Minnesota on the 511mn.org website or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

