Winona Chamber of Commerce receives state economic development grant

The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced grantee partners for the second round of the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

The Winona Chamber of Commerce is one of the 14 partners, receiving a $1 million grant.

This $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program, distributed through two rounds of funding, awards grants to partner organizations to establish programs within specific communities that will, in turn, fund economic development and redevelopment projects. The second round of grants awards over $40 million to organizations across Minnesota.

"I'm thrilled by the range of creative and dynamic development proposals we got from main streets across the state," said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. "These investments will help rebuild business clusters hit hardest by the challenges of the last few years — and they'll create jobs and spark economic revitalization throughout Minnesota."

This program provides grants to nonprofit partner organizations — to fund 30% matching grants up to $750,000 and guaranteed loans up to $2,000,000 to eligible recipients for eligible projects — that are designed to address the greatest economic development and redevelopment needs that have arisen in communities across Minnesota since March 15, 2020. That includes hardship suffered because of the pandemic, civil unrest and other challenges for commercial corridors since that date.

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, which is receiving $1 million, is a 501(c)3 that plans to provide grants to qualifying businesses/capital development projects in downtown Winona, with the goal of supporting the economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, applauded the grant for the Winona Chamber.

“The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is a fantastic resource for local businesses,” he said. “They are an incredibly deserving recipient of this grant, and I am looking forward to seeing how they use it to strengthen our community and provide an economic jolt to the region.”

The following 13 other organizations have been also selected as partner organizations through the second round of Main Street Economic Revitalization awards. These groups will implement Main Street Revitalization efforts in their regions.

Center for Economic Inclusion, Saint Paul, $1,000,000.

Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington, $1,000,000.

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, Rochester, $988,000.

Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Faribault, $780,000.

Heartland Lakes Development Commission, Park Rapids, $260,000.

Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. Foundation, Mankato, $2,000,000.

Initiative Foundation, Little Falls, $4,500,000.

The Minneapolis Foundation, Minneapolis, $16,750,000.

Northland Foundation, $4,280,600.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation, $2,200,000.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, $2,340,000.

Southwest Initiative Foundation, $1,840,000.

West Central Initiative, $3,500,000.

Partner organizations receiving grant funds from this program will use the money to establish a program within their service area to provide assistance to eligible recipient and projects. Once programs are established, partner organizations can offer grants up to $750,000 per project or up to $2,000,000 in guaranteed loans.

Leveraged grants can cover up to 30% of the project cost. Guaranteed loans will be guaranteed by the state up to 80% of the value of the loan. Leverage grants and guaranteed loans can be used by eligible recipients for the following:

Repair, or renovation of real property.

Building construction.

Landscaping and streetscaping.

Demolition and site preparation.

Predesign and design.

Engineering.

Infrastructure.

Related site amenities.

