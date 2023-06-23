Winona’s own city clerk has been elected into a new leadership position for the Municipal Clerks & Finance Officers Association of Minnesota.

During the association’s annual meeting in March, Monica Hennessy Mohan was elected vice president of MCFOA for 2023-2024. She served first on the MCFOA board in 2021 as treasurer and as secretary in 2022.

“I was really humbled to be selected as treasurer and then to have the confidence of my fellow clerks to keep me on the board all these years,” Hennessy Mohan said. “It’s an important position, and I really appreciate the opportunities from the MCFOA to continue.”

Hennessy Mohan said her appreciation also extends to the city of Winona for its support of her pursuing educational opportunities and conferences for her clerk position in both the MCFOA and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

“I think as a public employee, we’re always looking for ways to make sure we’re providing good service efficiently and complying with state and federal law,” Hennessy Mohan said.

“The support of the mayor and city council to participate in these educational events and organizations help me, but, more importantly, it helps the city,” she added. “I’m bringing back that information and education and putting it into place in our procedures here.”

Prior to starting her employment with the city of Winona in 1998, Hennessy Mohan worked in Minneapolis’s finance department.

Hennessy Mohan has a long list of accolades from her clerk work, including Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk in 2007, Minnesota Master Municipal Clerk in 2022 and the designations of Athenian Fellow in 2018 and Certified Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in 2019. Most recently, she earned her master municipal clerk certification.

Hennessy Mohan said working with these clerk organizations is something that is not required but is important to her.

“I think if you’re good at it, you should do it,” Hennessy Mohan said. “And I think it’s important to represent your hometown in statewide organizations.”

The MCFOA was established in 1937 to promote professional standards for city clerks and finance officers. With over 900 members, the association provides educational and network opportunities.

With Hennessy Mohan stepping into the vice president role, she said she’ll be in charge of planning next year’s annual conference in addition to organizing the educational opportunities.

Gathering with the association of clerks is a good way to keep up with the ever changing laws and procedures in local government, Hennessy Mohan said.

“It’s so valuable to your city,” Hennessy Mohan said. “It’s just easier to learn in person and have a conversation on upcoming events or what’s coming down the pike in legislation.”

With city council meetings the first and third Monday every month, Hennessy Mohan’s Mondays stay busy with her involvement with the Winona River City 4-H Club and the Steamboat Days Association, which meets on the second Monday and fourth Monday of each month, respectively.