Winona city council election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona City Council positions:

Council Member at Large

Jerome Christenson has been elected as Winona city council's member at large, winning against Michelle Alexander.

Christenson received 4,806 votes or 54.60%, while Alexander received 3,965 votes or 45.04%, according to preliminary results.

Council Member Ward 2

Unopposed Jeff Hyma has been selected as the Winona city council's member for the second ward, according to preliminary results.

Council Member Ward 4

George Borzyskowski has been elected as Winona city council's member for the fourth ward, winning against Amber Buysman.

Borzyskowski received 1,609 votes or 62.93%, while Buysman received 944 votes or 36.92%, according to preliminary results.