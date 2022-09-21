Winona City Council votes to save East End Recreation Center

The East End Recreation Center has been saved, as the city council voted this week to no longer consider the site for a new combined public safety building.

City Council member George Borzyskowski, who represents the 4th Ward, proposed the change in plans Monday night after hearing -- like others on the council -- significant backlash from the community about the possibility of removing the recreation center.

He noted while some people in the ward were in support of having the public safety building being placed at the current home of the recreation center, most were against having the recreation center destroyed without concrete plans for where a new one could be built.

Recalling letters he has received on the topic, Borzyskowski agreed with one of the viewpoints a citizen expressed about the recreation center: "It is the hub of the 4th Ward."

He shared some of the many opportunities the recreation center has provided to the ward, like being a shelter for families during times of trouble, a vaccination site and a place where people could gather for a holiday meal.

Borzyskowski welcomed the idea of a new public safety building being placed in the 4th Ward, as long as it is not on the recreation center site.

He added in his motion that he would like the idea to remain open that possibly of a public safety center being added to the East End Recreation Center, if no other sites are found for one in Winona.

All six members of the council present Monday evening -- with member Aaron Repinski absent -- voted in favor of Borzyskowski's motion, resulting in the East End Recreation Center site no longer being considered for the public safety building.

"I just want to say that we did what we said: We listened," council member Michelle Alexander said.

"Ultimately, everything I've talked about up to this point, everything I've heard, my decisions were based on the information that I had. On my ride down here tonight, I was gonna vote against this, but when I knew that we were going to potentially take this off, a weight was lifted off of my shoulders," Mayor Scott Sherman shared.

Sherman said that while this project has been discussed, he has received about 100 emails about the possibility of the East End Recreation Center being used.

Sherman did say that he believes controversy will continue in the community about this public safety building, no matter what sites are considered.

He said, after agreeing to the motion to not put the building on the recreation center site: "I would like to ask the community that you support us in the direction we do move with police and fire and community center. This will take support from the entire council. It will take support from the community. It will take support from everyone in this city.

"We are going to have higher costs if we don't combine these. We are going to have challenges in terms of maintenance on these buildings moving forward. We are going to get kickbacks from certain people who did want to see this move forward."