Winona Community Foundation to honor Malia Fox as Founders Award recipient

Malia Fox, director of the Winona Friendship Center for over 28 years before retiring in March 2022, will be honored at the Winona Community Foundation’s annual Founders Event as the 2022 Founders Award Recipient.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Whalen’s at Westfield.

This community-nominated award is given to an individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving life in the Winona area through the use of their time, talent and treasure. Individuals selected to receive this award are given grant dollars from the Founders Endowment Fund to give to a charity of their choice.

To read an exclusive interview with Malia Fox, learn more about the event and the award, or to RSVP now, visit www.winonacf.org.

Questions? Contact the Winona Community Foundation directly at (507) 454-6511 or wcf@winonacf.org.