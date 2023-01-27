Winona Community Foundation welcomes four new board members

The Winona Community Foundation has announced the addition of four new board members to its board of directors: Rebecca Franzen, Cindy Telstad, Jacob Woodworth, and Dave Jensen.

They will join current board members Kathy Peterson, Corey Hancock, Amanda Hedlund, Aaron Young, Ann Gibson, Andrew Guzzo, Angela Lallemont, Kevin O’Reilly, Jolene Vaselaar, Jackie Czaplewski and Maurella Cunningham.

Rebecca Franzen has resided in the Winona community since 2016. She is currently employed as the director of human resources for Behrens Manufacturing. Rebecca oversees the strategic HR vision for Behrens, which includes recruiting, retention, employee relations, benefits administration, compensation and company culture. Rebecca has a diverse backing in HR through work in manufacturing, retail and local government.

Cindy Telstad is a Winona native who recently retired from Streater & Murphy, P.A., where she practiced law (primarily real estate, estate planning and business law) for 35 years. Cindy has been active in the community and in her profession. She currently serves on the boards of the Minnesota Beethoven Festival and Minnesota Masterpiece Hall. Her past service includes Winona Day Care Center, MN State College SE Technical Foundation, Winona County Historical Society, Winona Family YMCA, Women's Resource Center (now Advocacy Center), Preservation Alliance of Minnesota and Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

Jacob Woodworth grew up in Winona and has a deep appreciation and love of the city and the surrounding area. After high school, he attended college in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he spent as much time as possible in the mountains. Jacob worked as the property manager at Camp Olson YMCA in Longville, Minnesota, alongside Nora. They moved back to the Winona area in the fall of 2017. Jacob worked briefly for WKM properties, a company started by his father, Pete Woodworth. Although he is no longer formally in an official capacity with WKM in 2021, he maintains a strong connection with them and Camp Olson splitting time between both organizations and personal projects.

Dave Jensen is the owner of Farmers Insurance Dave Jensen Agencies for more than 10 years. He has offices in Winona and Albert Lea. He is active in the community including a recent tenure as chair of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and as a chamber ambassador. He enjoys helping and volunteering for the community and has done so for many years in many different capacities.

As new members are welcomed, the foundation also says good-bye to six-year members Jerry Papenfuss and Denise McDowell, as well three-year member Genelle Groh Beck. The Foundation expresses gratitude for their service to the Foundation and to the community as a whole.

The following members have been elected to serve as officers for 2023: Kathy Peterson, chair; Corey Hancock, vice-chair; Ann Gibson, secretary; Aaron Young, treasurer; and Amanda Hedlund, past-chair.

Learn more about the Winona Community Foundation at www.winonacf.org.

