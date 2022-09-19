Winona County 4-H Federation to hold annual Fall Harvest

Winona County 4-H Federation is hosting its 12th Annual Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.
All are invited to attend. Meal options include:
- Pork loin, roasted potatoes, corn, dinner roll, cookie, milk, water and coffee. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
- Old fashioned hot dog and bun, chips, cookie, milk or water. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door.
Dine in or drive thru available.
A silent auction will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the live auction starting at 1 p.m.
Contact a local 4-H’er or 507-457-6440 for presale tickets.
All proceeds will go directly to the Winona County 4-H Youth Development Program.