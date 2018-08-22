A 32-year-old Rosemount, Minn., man wanted in Dakota County on felony gun and drug possession charges is in custody after a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer discovered him Tuesday floating down the Mississippi River.
Ryan Lindsay Burrill was arrested by Winona County Sheriff’s deputies and transported to Dakota County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the report, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, DNR conservation officer Tom Hemker reported seeing a man and four dogs floating down the Mississippi River on an inflatable raft south of Bass Camp, about 11 miles north of Winona.
When Hemker approached, the man and the dogs leaped into the river and swam for a nearby island.
According to the Winona County Sheriff’s office, nearly half a pound of marijuana and an Airsoft pistol was recovered from the raft.
The man was later identified as Burrill, who according to court records was scheduled to appear in Dakota County Court on Aug. 15 but never showed.
In search of Burrill, deputies deployed a drone equipped with sophisticated imagining equipment. The same drone was used last week to aid the Buffalo County Sheriff’s department with a manhunt in Alma.
Burrill and his dogs were apprehended onshore about a mile north of where he was initially spotted.
He appeared in Dakota County Court for a bail hearing Wednesday morning and will face additional charges in Winona County for fifth-degree drug possession.
