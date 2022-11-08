Winona County election results: Meyer, Voegeli win

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona County positions:
County Commissioner District 1
Chris Meyer has been elected as Winona County's district one commissioner, winning against Ken Fritz.
Meyer received 2,209 votes or 62.42%, while Fritz received 1,323 votes or 37.38%, according to preliminary results.
County Commissioner District 2
Dwayne Voegeli has been elected as Winona County's district two commissioner, winning against Jerry Obieglo.
Voegeli received 2,393 votes or 61.91%, while Obieglo received 1,460 votes or 37.77%, according to preliminary results.
Election results will be added to this story as they are reported.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!