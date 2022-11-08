 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona County election results: Meyer, Voegeli win

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona County positions:

County Commissioner District 1

Chris Meyer has been elected as Winona County's district one commissioner, winning against Ken Fritz.

Meyer received 2,209 votes or 62.42%, while Fritz received 1,323 votes or 37.38%, according to preliminary results.

County Commissioner District 2

Dwayne Voegeli has been elected as Winona County's district two commissioner, winning against Jerry Obieglo.

Voegeli received 2,393 votes or 61.91%, while Obieglo received 1,460 votes or 37.77%, according to preliminary results.

Election results will be added to this story as they are reported.

