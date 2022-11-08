Winona County election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona County positions:

County Commissioner District 1

Chris Meyer has been elected as Winona County's district one commissioner, winning against Ken Fritz.

Meyer received 2,209 votes or 62.42%, while Fritz received 1,323 votes or 37.38%, according to preliminary results.

County Commissioner District 2

Dwayne Voegeli has been elected as Winona County's district two commissioner, winning against Jerry Obieglo.

Voegeli received 2,393 votes or 61.91%, while Obieglo received 1,460 votes or 37.77%, according to preliminary results.

County Commissioner District 5

Marcia Ward has been elected as Winona County's district five commissioner, winning against Bob Redig.

Ward received 2,821 votes or 65.21%, while Redig received 1,495 votes or 34.56%, according to preliminary results.

County Auditor/Treasurer

Chelsi Wilbright has been elected as Winona County's county auditor/treasurer, winning against John Eger.

Wilbright received 10,556 votes or 60.37%, while Eger received 6,871 votes or 39.29%, according to preliminary results.

County Recorder

Unopposed incumbent Bob Bambenek is set to serve another term as Winona County's county recorder, according to preliminary election results.

County Sheriff

Ron Ganrude has been elected as Winona County's sheriff, winning against Charles Rolbiecki.

Ganrude received 11,134 votes or 58.44%, while Rolbiecki received 7,865 votes or 41.28%, according to preliminary results.

County Attorney

Unopposed incumbent Karin Sonneman is set to serve another term as Winona County's county attorney, according to preliminary election results.

Soil and Water Supervisor District 1

Unopposed Ross L. Greden is set to serve as Winona County's soil and supervisor for district one, according to preliminary election results.

Soil and Water Supervisor District 4

Unopposed Tom Scarponcini is set to serve as Winona County's soil and supervisor for district four, according to preliminary election results.