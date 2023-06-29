The Winona County Fair recently announced its Hall of Fame class for 2023.
Steve Jacob, Vern and Linda Thill, Jon Arnold and Clifford Peirce will be inducted, according to a press release.
The Winona County Fair runs from July 12 to July 16.
