Winona County Fair announces 2022 Hall of Fame honorees

The Winona County Fair announces the 2022 Hall of Fame members. Each of these individuals exemplifies the “best” of Winona County— whether that be volunteering in their communities, serving the fair, representing agriculture or being an integral part of the business community in Winona County.

The Hall of Fame honorees will be recognized at the Winona County Fair Recognition Program scheduled for Thursday July 7 at 2 pm in the entertainment tent at the fairgrounds in St. Charles.

Wednesday July 6 Pam Larson Day – Winona

Thursday July 7 Frank & Mary Kaehler Day – St. Charles

Friday July 8 Ken & Karin Peterson Day – Lewiston

Saturday July 9 Jack Mueller Day – Utica

Sunday July 10 Joann Groth Day – Dakota

Hall of Fame member Pam Larson from Winona has a long history with the Winona County Fair as a 4-H leader and volunteer. For 40 years she has been involved with the Pleasant Busy Bees 4-H Club and also the Winona Cunty 4-H Federation.

“If you need volunteer help you can always count on Pam Larson,” say her nominator, Marcia Ward.

Larson and her husband Jim are what Pam describes as “retired dairy farmers” and live on a farm near Winona that was purchased by Larson’s great-grandfather in 1878. The Larson family includes son Allen and daughters Stacey (Jeff) Ploetz and Shannon (Josh) Merchlewitz, and six grandchildren.

Aside from 4-H activities Larson is also an active member of her church St. Luke’s Lutheran in Pickwick, and once a week volunteers at the Good Steward re-sale store in La Crosse. Money raised at the store help students attending St. John’s School in Nodine and Luther High School in Onalaska, WI. Another past activity was volunteering at the Dakota Community School when it was in operation as a charter school and assisting staff and students in the library.

In her spare time, Larson says that she enjoys genealogy, sewing and photography.

Frank and Mary Kaehler of St. Charles have well represented the agricultural community for decades as the owners and operators of Kaehler’s Homedale Farms. The operation finds the Kaehler’s raising crops and hay, as well as breeding registered Shorthorn, Simmental and Angus cattle.

In describing the Hall of Fame couple, daughter Nicole Jabs says.” Frank is well-known for this joke telling, enjoys sharing stories and relishes helping a youngster or new family get in the cattle business. Mary is well-known for her homemade chocolate candies, beef stew and serving tables full of hungry guests, customers and family… they are beloved for their warm spirits and generosity”.

The Kaehler’s raised their family that included Nicole, Rachel, Leah, Scott, Angela and Lyndsie on the family farm where they have resided for the past 50 years. Both Frank and Mary grew up showing cattle and met while in 4-H. They take pride that all their children were active in 4-H.

Not only has the couple served as 4-H leaders but were founding members of a group known today as the Winona County Market Livestock Auction. This group helps to promote livestock projects at the Winona County Fair. Frank and Mary are also members of organizations that include the Minnesota and American Associations for Shorthorns, Simmentals and Angus cattle, and support the activities of these groups. The Kaehler’s were proud to be named the Builders of the Breed by the American Shorthorn Association.

During the 2022 fair Ken and Karen Peterson of Lewiston will join the Winona County Fair Hall of Fame with a long list of volunteer activities The couple has lived in Lewiston for the 45 years they have been married, where they raised 2 daughters, and now have three granddaughters and one grandson. “We both really enjoy our grand kids and hope to attend as many of their events and sports activities as we can,” says the Peterson’s.

Ken Peterson is currently working for Ag Partners in Lewiston, where he has been for 29 years. Prior to that he was with Lewiston Feed and Produce for 14 years, and helped his parents start Pete’s Meats in Lewiston. Karin has been with State Farm Insurance in both St. Charles and Lewiston for 36 years, and currently is semi-retired.

The couple state that they “love their community and friends” and this is obvious with their commitment and volunteer time in the Lewiston Community. A big part of that has been 36 years for both Ken and Karin with the Fools Five Auction. Adding to that would be Ken’s 28 years with the Lewiston Fire Department, Sons of the American Legion, church usher and cemetery board. Karin’s list includes 18 plus years with the ambulance service, church secretary and other church events.

In their spare time the couple enjoy cutting wood, UTV rides, gardening and lawn mowing, and sports like bowling and softball.

Jack Mueller of Utica is a well-known fixture at the Winona County Fair and has a record of more than 30 years as the official emcee and “joke teller” at the open class talent show. This member of the 2022 Hall of Fame also has many memories of years as a 4-Her exhibiting at the Winona County Fair.

“ The highlight of Dad’s 4-H years was exhibiting cattle at the Winona County Fair and at the Minnesota State Fair… he frequently talks of the great fun and shenanigans he and a brother would have spending nights in the cattle barns,” says daughter Jackie Tillotson.

Mueller grew up on a purebred Holstein dairy farm in Fremont Township and was the oldest of four children. He later raised his family at Utica. He and his first wife Janet had four children Jackie (Rick), Jeff (Elyse), Jeri and Josh (Laurie). After Janet passed from cancer he eventually remarried, and he and his wife Mary now have a combined family that numbers seven children and nine grandchildren.

Over the years Mueller career has included Mueller Farm Service in Utica, regional leader with Premerica Financial Services, real estate sales, coach driver for Phillips Bus Company and bus driver for the St. Charles School District. He has also been active in the community as a founder of the Utica Cancer Fund Raising group, served on the Utica City Council and was on the board of director of the Good Shepherd Nursing home.

Joann Groth of Dakota is another member of the 2022 Hall of Fame who has strong connections to Winona County, the fair and 4-H.

“ My mom has volunteered extensively with 4-H over the years, served as a 4-H club leader for the Pleasant Busy Bees, chaperoned Winona County 4-Hers to the Minnesota State Fair and also volunteered for 4-H by serving as a judge for numerous project areas in other counties… Joann is always an enthusiastic fair attendee and considers county and state fairs to be the highlight of her summers,” says son Glen Groth.

The Groth family includes husband Arlyn and children Glen (Melinda), Margaret (Michael) and Jeffrey (Kelly) and a total of nine grandchildren.

Groth and her husband were both raised in Winona County and early in their marriage lived away from this area. The couple always had the desire to move back and eventually ended up owning and living on the farm that once belonged to Arlyn’s grandmother. The Groth family also owns the farm coming from Joann’s side of the family. Groth is proud to note that both farms are Winona County Century Farms.

Joann’s career focused in education, and she has worked as a pre-school teacher and for more than 25 years served as a substitute teacher for grades K-12 in nearby rural schools. While she is now retired Groth continues to work part-time as a library aide at an area charter school. Over the years she has also completed training through Minnesota Extension to be a food preservation consultant and a similar program to be a Master Gardener. School related volunteering was also a focus to Joann, and has included PTA, Winona School District curriculum committee and FFA leader.

