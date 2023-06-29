Hedlund worked for the affordable housing cause in Winona County for six years, and Habitat for Humanity has seen growth in that time. According to a press release, Habitat for Humanity has completed a successful capital campaign to build a new ReStore and office, implemented a critically important Aging in Place program and broken ground on a new 11-unit affordable housing development in St. Charles — all of which has happened since 2017.

"Amanda's departure marks a bittersweet moment for Habitat Winona. We are immensely grateful for the dedication, passion and transformative leadership she has brought to our organization over the past seven years. Her unwavering commitment to the Habitat mission has been instrumental in propelling us forward and empowering positive change in our community,” Habitat board chair Jen Gibson said in a release. "As chair of the board, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Amanda. She has been an exceptional leader, inspiring our team, engaging our stakeholders and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. We are confident that the foundation she has laid will pave the way for our next executive to hit the ground running."