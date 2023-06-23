The Winona County Historical Society will hold two sessions of its Country School Summer Day Camp, according to a press release.

The first session is July 24-25 and the second is July 26-27.

The two-day camp, which has been provided for more than 40 years, allows students to take a step back in time to the days of one-room schools that dotted the countryside of Winona County.

Held at the Gainey-McCarthy Schoolhouse at the Rural Heritage Museum in St. Charles, students explore what life as a rural student was like over 100 years ago. Students participate in historic classroom lessons, games, crafts and more. Country School is taught by licensed teacher Marjie VanCleave.

According to the press release, the camp is best for ages 7 to 12. It also requests for students to bring a lunch that does not need refrigeration.

Students are to be dropped off at 9 a.m. and picked up at 3 p.m. each day at the Rural Heritage Museum on the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

Register for the camp in person at the Winona County History Center in Winona or by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0. Payment is due upon registration. Cost is $60 for members and $75 for the public. Space is limited.