Winona County History Center exhibit to feature fine furniture

Explore The Art of Fine Furniture exhibit August 6 - September 18 at the Winona County History Center.

Meet the artists at the opening reception on Saturday, August 6, from 1-3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Winona has a long connection to the lumber industry. Once a more common and necessary trade, today the time-honored skills of woodworking have also become an art form.

Founded in 2013 by Jamie Schell, The Art of Fine Furniture is an annual exhibit featuring new creations by professional and hobbyist studio furniture makers.

Each year a new exhibit invites and excites one’s curiosity to explore the inner mysteries and workings of the pieces and traditional skills of the craftsmanship that goes into each. Most of the furniture exhibited can be explored carefully. Many are for sale and the exhibit is free for the public to explore.

The exhibit is sponsored by WNB Financial and the Minnesota Woodworkers Guild.

The 2022 exhibition will explore grain patterns, veneers, and dive deep into the processes based on how these amazing artists use lumber. All new pieces will be shown from some new artists and returning favorites. Fourteen fine furniture makers will share over 20 pieces in the show.

Studio Furniture maker TiAnna DeGarmo curated the 2022 show. Her journey in wood began as a little girl working alongside her father building homes. She worked in the intensive field of architectural millwork throughout her 20s and 30s, and now owns Furniture by DeGarmo and creates studio furniture in Lanesboro, Minnesota.

Also, Grain Power: Learning from Traditional Korean Masters will be presented by David Lane on Saturday, September 17 at 2 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, Wanek Hall.

When you walk in the woods can you hear the voice of the trees? Can you sense the living soul of the originating tree within an item of furniture in your home? If you woodwork, do you see yourself as a master or servant of the tree whose wood you work? Korean masters of the Josun period certainly did. David will share insights into the use by these master (Somokjang) of three native wood species to describe their world through grain, based in a deep reverence for the tree's soul and history. Images from the world-class collection of traditional Korean furniture at the University of Minnesota's Weisman Museum will be presented. Sponsored by the Minnesota Woodworkers Guild. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. – 4 p.m.