Winona County holds COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Winona County will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, May 25, and Friday, May 27, from 9 am to 6 pm at the Parkview Office Building, 855 Mankato Ave., in Winona.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Winona County for residents of all ages, now is the time to ensure children ages 5-11 receive a COVID-19 vaccine to reduce risk of severe illness and long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Youth from 5- to 11-years-old are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children should receive a booster at least 5 months after completing the primary series.

The clinic will offer:

• Primary series vaccination including:

o Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over.

o Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over.

o Johnson & Johnson single dose for ages 18 and over.

• First booster doses at least 5 months after the primary series of Pfizer and Moderna including:

o Pfizer boosters for ages 5 and older.

o Moderna boosters for ages 18 and older.

• Second booster doses at least 4 months after the first booster including:

o Pfizer and Moderna boosters for individuals who are immunocompromised.

o Pfizer and Moderna boosters for ages 50 and older.

o Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson booster.

Register at the link below for an appointment or just walk in on the day of the clinic.

• Wednesday, May 25, 9 am-6 pm, Winona County Public Health, second floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave,Winona: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2285911062

• Friday, May 27, 9 am-60 pm, Winona County Public Health, second floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave, Winona:

If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3).

Their VAX VAN is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free. Individuals with children, who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8 am to 4:30 pm.

