Winona County hosting 4 vaccine clinics for COVID-19, measles, influenza

Winona County Public Health will offer area residents four opportunities to get vaccinated this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Thursday, Dec. 22, Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 29, Winona County Public Health will host clinics for the COVID-19 bivalent booster; Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine; and the influenza vaccine.

These clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave, Suite 202, Winona.

The COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines available are Moderna for ages 6 months to 5 years and 18 years and up and Pfizer for 5 years and up. Individuals receiving their bivalent booster at a Winona County Public Health clinic are eligible for a Visa gift card incentive.

The MMR vaccine will be available at no cost to children and adults who have not started the series, are behind on the series, or are having difficulties getting the vaccination scheduled in a timely manner at their primary provider. This vaccination can protect you and your family if you are traveling over the holidays, especially to areas experiencing measles outbreaks.

The influenza vaccine will be available to people 6 months and older.

To register for these clinics, visit www.co.winona.mn.us/232/Immunization-Services.

If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their Care Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.

Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

